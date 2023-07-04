West Sussex Scouts journey to South Korea for the 25th World Scout Jamboree

OnJuly 29, 36 Scouts and four Leaders from West Sussex arrived at Gatwick Airport to begin their journey to South Korea for the 25th World Scout Jamboree. The Jamboree is a two-week event holding significant historical value as the first Jamboree dates back to 1920. Scouts from 150+ countries across the globe come together once every four years to promote unity, community and togetherness.

This year the event will be hosted in Gunsan-si, South Korea and it will be the second time in the country as the 17th World Scout Jamboree was held in the country back in 1991. Festivities will kick off from August 1st till the 12th. During this time, young scouts will bask in skill development, learn new skills, experience new cultures, and make international bonds with fellow scouts who may not share the same mother tongue but hold the same values as one another.

Due to the sheer volume of Scouts flying to Korea from all corners of the earth, most units will make a pit stop before landing, as an influx of 50,000 individuals is not an everyday occurrence. Scouts from West Sussex will pay Dubai a flying visit!

Those heading to the Jamboree will also have the amazing opportunity of exploring Seoul for three days and embark on the popular Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) tour – where they will see the original demarcation line between North Korea and South Korea at the end of World War II

WS Wasps adorning their new Patrol t-shirts at their latest camp in Small Dole

Unit 73, the West Sussex Wasps, along with 5,000 other members across the UK, will join over 40,000 scouts from almost every country in the world this year. Many Scouts spend years looking forward to this event as only Scouts ages 14 to 17 are eligible to apply for the Jamboree. Participants are selected two years ahead of the event so the Scouts can focus on their fundraising skills to fund their trip. Adults are also entitled to join the Jamboree as scoutmasters or event staff.

Grant, 17 from Arundel said: “I’ve been waiting for this opportunity since I was a Cub! I can’t believe it’s finally here and me and my fellow scouts are now jetting off to South Korea.

“I’ve been practicing saying Hello in as many languages as possible, hopefully making a good first impression. I’ve heard such amazing things about Jamboree - I can’t wait to explore, learn new skills and take in the culture!”

The Jamboree is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for young scouts. These young people not only gain practical skills but also make bonds for life, connected by one thing – Scouting.

Assistant Unit Leader, Harry Lawrence, 20 from Cowfold said: “Scouts from all corners of the UK are travelling over 12 hours to South Korea for the 25th World Scouts Jamboree. This year five thousand talented young people from the UK and 40 thousand from over 150 countries across the globe will come together to take on new adventures, make lifelong friendships and experience this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Having attended the 24th World Scout Jamboree in 2019 as a participant, it’s been great to see the Unit grow and become a family over the past 18 months!

“The theme of the Jamboree this year is to "Draw your Dream", representing our willingness to accept young people's ideas and opinions and create an opportunity for them to make their Jamboree dreams come true.