West Sussex town in new film with Olivia Colman, Timothy Spall and Jessie Buckley

Arundel played a starring role alongside Olivia Colman, Timothy Spall and Jessie Buckley in the film Wicked Little Letters, released in the UK on 23rd Feb 2024.

Based on remarkable events that really took place in Sussex in the 1920s for two years the scandalous story of the anonymous letters between a spinster and her neighbour ran on.

Visitors to the town can now discover the filming locations, spot the shops in the scenes and immerse themselves in Arundel’s surroundings to retrace the footsteps of Olivia & Jessie, with a map produced by Visit Arundel.

Filming of Wicked Little Letters Photo credits to Charlie Waring

Arundel has always been well known for its stunning Castle and Cathedral; however, it was the many picturesque streets with period buildings that provided the perfect backdrop for filming.

From the flint-walled cottages in the narrow streets surrounding the Cathedral, to the town centre shops & cafés that occupy Arundel’s many listed buildings.