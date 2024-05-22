West Sussex village collision leaves young motorcyclist seriously hurt
Sussex Police is appealing for information after a collision involving a car and a motorcycle in Rustington.
"It happened at about 9.45pm on May 10 in Worthing Road, near the BP petrol station,” a police spokesperson said.
"The collision involved a red and black Lexmoto motorcycle and a black Jeep Compass.
“A 22-year-old man from Littlehampton, riding the motorcycle, sustained a serious injury and was taken to hospital.”
Police said the pillion passenger, a ‘19-year-old local man’, was ‘not seriously injured’.
The driver of the Jeep Compass, a 56-year-old local woman, was not injured, police added.
An appeal read: “Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with relevant information including CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage of the collision or the vehicles in the area at the time to come forward.
“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, by calling 101, or email: [email protected] and quote serial 1496 of 10/05.”
