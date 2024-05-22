Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young man was left with serious injuries after a collision in a West Sussex village, police have said.

Sussex Police is appealing for information after a collision involving a car and a motorcycle in Rustington.

"It happened at about 9.45pm on May 10 in Worthing Road, near the BP petrol station,” a police spokesperson said.

"The collision involved a red and black Lexmoto motorcycle and a black Jeep Compass.

Sussex Roads Police. Photo: Stock image / National World

“A 22-year-old man from Littlehampton, riding the motorcycle, sustained a serious injury and was taken to hospital.”

Police said the pillion passenger, a ‘19-year-old local man’, was ‘not seriously injured’.

The driver of the Jeep Compass, a 56-year-old local woman, was not injured, police added.

An appeal read: “Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with relevant information including CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage of the collision or the vehicles in the area at the time to come forward.