West View Beach Hut bookings are now open!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Are you thinking ahead and looking to book a beach hut for 2024? The extremely popular West View Beach Huts, situated on sunny Seaford’s promenade, will be available to rent from April 2024.
Bookings are now open! This year we’re pleased to announce that we’re now offering three types of hire:
|
Season
|
Mid-Week Hire
|
Weekend Hire
(Friday – Sunday)
|
Full Week Hire
(Friday – Thursday)
|
Off Peak
(May, June, Sept)
|
£60
|
£80
|
£135
|
Peak Season
(July & August)
|
£75
|
£95
|
£165
Situated next door to Frankie’s Café kiosk, with access to a toilet close by, these vibrant huts will be ready from Friday 26th April 2024 and available all summer, until Sunday 22nd September 2024.
The Huts get booked up very quickly, so book early to avoid disappointment.
You can book the West View Beach Huts by contacting the Seaford Tourist Information Centre at 37 Church Street, Seaford, BN25 1HG, 01323 897426. Card and cash payments are accepted.