Westergate House care home completes 100 South Downs Way Challenge

During June, residents and staff at Westergate House Care Home set themselves a challenge of walking the distance of The South Downs Way, 100 miles, using the track at the front of their home in Fontwell and raising money for Sage House and Dementia Support.
By Lee AustinContributor
Published 5th Jul 2023, 11:51 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 11:52 BST

Walking around 65 laps a day, Westergate House completed their challenge on a day which coincided with their open day on Saturday July 1.

The Challaenge has been very well received and during the month long activity, Westergate House have welcomed visitors, family and friends and of course loved ones who came and helped out with the challenge.

"It has been such a fantastic month long activity" Head of Lifestyles at the home Lee explains: "Not only have we had lots of fun, we have raised £722.28 for Sage House and Dementia support. All residents, staff and visitors should be proud of how well they have done and thank you to everyone who has donated both financially and their time on the track putting in laps."

Presenting the cheque to Sage HousePresenting the cheque to Sage House
Presenting the cheque to Sage House

Residents and Staff at Westergate House had so much fun during the challenge and so many people felt the benefit of the fresh air and physical exercise, that they are about to start a new walking challenge. Head on over to their Facebook page to find out more.

