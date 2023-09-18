Westergate House residents' artwork on display at Pallant House Gallery

Thursday morning saw residents of Westergate House Care Home in Fontwell join a number of other community groups at Pallant House Gallery for an art exhibition that residents have been involved in producing work for.

Westergate House Care Home have been involved in the galleries community project for a year and were lucky enough to be selected, along with 5 other local groups and charities, to be part of this amazing project.

Visiting on a monthly basis, Pallant House brought excitement, fun and new skills to the residents who thoroughly enjoyed their workshops.

During the year, they have worked with clay, water colours, pastels, printing and more, but the piece that was made for the exhibition was folded paper and colour.

Residents of Westergate House visiting Pallant House

Their butterfly picture took pride of place in the exhibition and looked beautiful framed up with the wings and colours of the butterflies popping off the page. There were some wonderful comments from members of other groups and staff at the gallery about the piece. A number of clay pots produced by the residents were also on display too.

This has been an amazing project to be part of,” said Paul Middleton-Russell General Manager of Westergate House. “Our residents have enjoyed the new skills and techniques they have been shown by the professional artists at the gallery. We look forward to finding out what they will be producing during our next session.”

The project has been funded by the National Lottery and Westergate House have two more sessions remaining till the project finishes.

