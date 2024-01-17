Westerleigh brings joy to children in hospital

During the Christmas period Westerleigh Judokwai held a festive coffee morning raising money not only for the club but also for the Paediatric A&E department in Conquest Hospital.

Members of Westerleigh Judokwai delivering presents to Conquest Hospital

Westerleigh's last session of 2023 was not only a fun session with a visit from Father Christmas, who delivered presents for all but also an opportunity for all of their team to purchase bacon rolls, cakes and raffle tickets.

From the money raised, a few volunteers from Westerleigh were able to go and buy toys and deliver them to the children who were in the Paediatric A&E department over the Christmas period.

Westerleigh would like to thank Butchers Hook for their support towards this event.

Westerleigh Judokwai is a fully inclusive Judo club based in Bexhill.