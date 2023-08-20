BREAKING
A whale has sadly died after washing up injured on a beach in Sussex.
By Sam Morton
Published 20th Aug 2023, 09:34 BST

Photos and video footage taken on Rustington beach on Saturday (August 19) showed an injured northern bottle nose whale at Rustington.

Watched by a crowd of on-lookers, rescue teams were trying to save the sea mammal, which reportedly washed up alive but with injuries.

The Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue Team, which remained at the scene this morning with a vet from British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) – issued a statement earlier today.

“Unfortunately it was not possible to get the whale back into the sea – sadly it has now passed away,” a Coastguard spokesperson said.

"The council will be attempting to recover the whale this morning.

“We are asking members of the public to stay away and remain behind the cordons. We are also asking dog walkers to ensure they keep their dogs on leads whilst passing the area.”

The alarm was raised by beachgoers at about 1.30pm on Saturday, with the British Divers Marine Life Rescue quickly in attendance with Coastguard teams.

According to an eye-witness, local residents were helping the rescue effort. Rescuers believed the young whale was male.

