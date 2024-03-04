Whatlington bids to grow village community spirit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new community group formed to bring together residents of one of the area’s smallest villages is to hold its most ambitious event later this month.

Whatlington Community Connectors (WCC) was set up with the aim of staging and supporting events that will encourage villagers to get together outside of the traditional main activities such as the annual fete and Christmas celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group has already staged a carols evening at the Royal Oak pub, a Valentine’s Quiz night and craft classes.

The new group aims to connect villagers

And on Saturday 23 March it is holding an Easter Fair in the Village Hall from 2-4m featuring hand-made crafts, local produce, sustainable gifts, cream teas and an indoor Easter Egg Hunt.

Entry and car parking is free and funds raised through the sale of refreshments will go towards Demelza, the charity that supports children and young people with serious or life-limiting conditions, and to promote further village events.

WCC chair Steve Turner said: “With no shop, no school, no village green and not even any pavements, there are few opportunities for villagers to meet and chat beyond the pub and church.

“In some cases it can lead to isolation and loneliness.

The Easter Fair is the Connectors' most ambitious event so far

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope to build on the spirit of community that already exists and give residents of the 150 village homes a better chance to get to know one another.”