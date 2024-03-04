Whatlington bids to grow village community spirit
A new community group formed to bring together residents of one of the area’s smallest villages is to hold its most ambitious event later this month.
Whatlington Community Connectors (WCC) was set up with the aim of staging and supporting events that will encourage villagers to get together outside of the traditional main activities such as the annual fete and Christmas celebrations.
The group has already staged a carols evening at the Royal Oak pub, a Valentine’s Quiz night and craft classes.
And on Saturday 23 March it is holding an Easter Fair in the Village Hall from 2-4m featuring hand-made crafts, local produce, sustainable gifts, cream teas and an indoor Easter Egg Hunt.
Entry and car parking is free and funds raised through the sale of refreshments will go towards Demelza, the charity that supports children and young people with serious or life-limiting conditions, and to promote further village events.
WCC chair Steve Turner said: “With no shop, no school, no village green and not even any pavements, there are few opportunities for villagers to meet and chat beyond the pub and church.
“In some cases it can lead to isolation and loneliness.
“We hope to build on the spirit of community that already exists and give residents of the 150 village homes a better chance to get to know one another.”
More details of events can be found on the new village website whatlington.com