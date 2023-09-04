Wheely good time had at St Wilfrid's Hospice bike demo event

The hospice provides free care for people with life limiting illness and their families in Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield, Pevensey and the rural areas in between.

Wheels for All is a national charity which aims to open up cycling to everybody, including those with disabilities. They offer a range of specially adapted cycles and trikes to ensure anyone can enjoy the sport, and these include bikes capable of carrying a wheelchair, hand cycles and tandem bikes, where a passenger with disabilities can enjoy the experience of cycling without pedalling.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice staff, volunteers, patients, carers and visitors to the café enjoyed learning more about the bikes and trying them out in the car park and garden.

Gemma, Sara, Peter and Jamie at the Wheels for All event

Kathryn Sutter, St Wilfrid’s Hospice Community Engagement Navigator, said: “We run our Living Well Hub to encourage people to stay active and try different things, so this was a great way to do that. It was actually a patient who suggested the visit as the accessible bikes have helped him to keep active. There was a lot of laughter as people were taken around on bikes by the wonderful Wheels for All staff and volunteers, and we’re very grateful to everyone who gave up their time to run the event.”