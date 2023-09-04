BREAKING
Wheely good time had at St Wilfrid's Hospice bike demo event

St Wilfrid’s Hospice invited Wheels for All Eastbourne in to showcase their range of accessible bikes.
By Jenny GriffithsContributor
Published 4th Sep 2023, 10:29 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 10:30 BST

The hospice provides free care for people with life limiting illness and their families in Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield, Pevensey and the rural areas in between.

Wheels for All is a national charity which aims to open up cycling to everybody, including those with disabilities. They offer a range of specially adapted cycles and trikes to ensure anyone can enjoy the sport, and these include bikes capable of carrying a wheelchair, hand cycles and tandem bikes, where a passenger with disabilities can enjoy the experience of cycling without pedalling.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice staff, volunteers, patients, carers and visitors to the café enjoyed learning more about the bikes and trying them out in the car park and garden.

Gemma, Sara, Peter and Jamie at the Wheels for All eventGemma, Sara, Peter and Jamie at the Wheels for All event
Gemma, Sara, Peter and Jamie at the Wheels for All event

Kathryn Sutter, St Wilfrid’s Hospice Community Engagement Navigator, said: “We run our Living Well Hub to encourage people to stay active and try different things, so this was a great way to do that. It was actually a patient who suggested the visit as the accessible bikes have helped him to keep active. There was a lot of laughter as people were taken around on bikes by the wonderful Wheels for All staff and volunteers, and we’re very grateful to everyone who gave up their time to run the event.”

Peter Bryant from Wheels for All said: 2Wheels for All allows everyone to experience the feeling of freedom. To feel the breeze on their face, and the sense of achievement that comes with inclusive cycling, is priceless. Our staff and volunteers have the knowledge and confidence to ensure that all participants get the most out of their time with us and we were pleased to team up with St Wilfrid’s Hospice to showcase our different bikes.”

