When it rains look for Rainbows

It is often said ‘A rainbow is a promise of sunshine after rain’. Saturday 4th November may have started with rain but almost 200 Rainbows from Girlguiding Sussex Central county brought plenty of sunshine to Tandridge School in Horsham for their exclusive Rainbow Fun Day.

Rainbows from all the county’s divisions enjoyed four different activities: craft, drumming, circus skills / inflatables, and a magic show.

They were joined by the High Sheriff of West Sussex, Mr Andrew (Andy) Bliss, QPM. and his wife Hazel. They were delighted to be given the opportunity to meet leaders and girls from Sussex Central and congratulated everyone on the planning and hard work that had gone into the event, which was matched by the enthusiasm and energy of the youngest members of Girlguiding.

Ollie Heath from Music Themed Workshops for Primary Schools and who led the drumming sessions said ‘I had the best time with you all. Rainbows are amazing!’

Wendy Colson county Commissioner enjoying the fun with two Rainbows

County Commissioner Wendy Colson said ‘It was great to see so many of our Rainbows from around the county coming together to enjoy this event. I am very grateful to all the volunteers who arranged the day, those who led sessions and also to the unit leaders who accompanied their girls. I think some of them had as much fun as their Rainbows!’

Units attending came from :- Burgess Hill, Broadbridge Heath, Chesworth (Horsham), Copthorne, East Grinstead, Felbridge, Harwood (Horsham) Hassocks, Hurstpierpoint, Lindfield, Lower Beeding, Perrymount (Haywards Heath), Pound Hill, Southwater, Springfield (Horsham), Three Bridges, West Hoathly.

Rainbows welcomes all girls from 4 to 7 years old coming together to play, learn and have tons of fun in a colourful, safe space.

