When Lewes was Greenpeace's development international headquarters...

An exhibition showcasing John May’s extensive personal archive will present a “compelling and historically significant account of Greenpeace's development”, with a spotlight on Lewes as the international headquarters from 1982 to 1989.

John May was the director of Greenpeace Books.

The exhibition will run from August 1-10 (open Tuesday-Sunday 11am-4pm, closed Monday) at the Star Brewery Gallery, Star Brewery, Castle Ditch Lane, Lewes, BN7 1YJ.

Gallery director Neeta Pedersen said: “Many people are surprised to learn that the world headquarters of Greenpeace was located in Temple House here in Lewes during the 1980s. “The exhibition focuses on this period of extraordinary activism and global upheaval when the office was led by the chairman, the late David McTaggart, and the executive director John Frizell. A key moment revisited is the 1985 bombing of the original Rainbow Warrior, a defining event in Greenpeace’s history.

“John May, hired to lead Greenpeace’s international publishing operations, produced many of the influential books, documents and campaign materials that shaped the organisation’s global message. His extensive archive forms the foundation of the exhibition and includes rare photographs, documentary films and recordings from musical fundraising events by top international artists.

“In addition to its historical focus, the exhibition also highlights some of Greenpeace’s later campaigns and offers insight into the organisation’s current work across the UK and beyond. Visitors will see examples of how Greenpeace continues to campaign for climate action, biodiversity and environmental justice.”

John May said: “This is not just a retrospective. It’s a reminder of what’s possible when people come together with courage and vision.”

Neeta added: “Also featured in the exhibition is Paula the Polar Bear, Greenpeace’s powerful and emotive mascot, making her debut appearance in Lewes. Having traveled to major cities worldwide—including Auckland, Berlin, Washington DC, Helsinki and Chemnitz—Paula continues to engage audiences and highlight the urgent threats climate change poses to the Arctic and its wildlife.

“A number of Greenpeace veterans from the Lewes era will be giving talks on August 2 and 9 during the afternoon. Confirmed speakers include John Frizell, Martin Leeburn and Andy Stirling.”