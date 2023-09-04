Where to get health help in the hot weather

The NHS in Sussex is asking people to take care in the hot weather, and reminding everyone where they can get the right treatment for heat related health problems.

Health services across Sussex are reporting high levels of demand this week with an expected increase number of people seeking medical help because of predictions of the hot weather lasting for several days to come.

High temperatures can affect but the most vulnerable people are:

· Older people – especially those over 75 and female

NHS advice for coping in the hot weather

· Those who live on their own or in a care home

· People who have a serious or long-term illness including heart or lung conditions, diabetes, kidney disease, Parkinson's disease or some mental health conditions

· People taking multiple medicines that may make them more likely to be badly affected by hot weather

· Those who may find it hard to keep cool – babies and the very young, the bed bound, those with drug or alcohol addictions or with Alzheimer's disease

· People who spend a lot of time outside or in hot places

Pharmacists are trained and available on a walk-in basis to give advice on the best ways to treat symptoms of heat related illness such as mild sunburn, and can help people choose the most appropriate treatment. They can provide effective over-the-counter medicines right there and then. The NHS website also provides health advice and guidance for numerous conditions, including heat-related ailments, such as hay fever and mild sun burn. Last week, more than 120,000 people visited the NHS website seeking hay-fever advice.

Those who do need more urgent medical support that is not a life-threatening illness or injury, people are being urged to use NHS111 by dialling 111 or going online to www.111.nhs.uk.

NHS111 is available 24 hours a day and can provide help and support online or over the phone, including connecting callers to pharmacists and out of hours GPs, as well as helping those in need get to the most appropriate service if they do need to see someone face to face. NHS111 can advise those who do need to be seen face to the best way to get this help and where to go.NHS Sussex Chief Medical Officer, Dr Dinesh Sinha, said: “We hope that people across Sussex enjoy the sunny weather over the next few days, but are asking everyone to look after themselves and to keep an eye out for their neighbours and those who may be vulnerable to excessive heat.

