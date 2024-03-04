Who let the dogs out – Crowborough care home to host community dog show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Care UK’s Heather View, on Beacon Road, is preparing to open its doors on Saturday 9th March, from 10:30am – 12:30pm for the Crowborough Crufts Canine Competition.Local people and their four-legged friends are invited to come along and see if they are crowned ‘Waggiest Tale’, ‘Best Recall’, ‘Best Agility’ and ‘Best Rescue’, among other categories.

There will be a paw-some panel of dog-loving residents ready to judge – and fuss – the pooches that come along on the day, with prizes for those named as the top dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natasha King, Home Manager at Heather View, said: “We are officially gearing up for the Crowborough Crufts Canine Competition and are paws-itive our local furry friends will not disappoint.

Christine from Heather View with a furry friend

“Here at Heather View, we’re always looking for new and exciting events to bring residents and the community together – and with many puppy-loving residents in the home, hosting our own version of Crufts seemed like a no-brainer!

“We are very much looking forward to meeting lots of new faces – of the two and four-legged kind!”

Heather View has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives. The home provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite and palliative care. The home has its own space for activities, as well as a cinema, sensory room and café.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on Heather View and to find out more about the event, please call Customer Relations Manager, Lisa Phillips on 01892 883 574 or email [email protected]