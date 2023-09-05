Whopping sum raised for children’s charities by the Sporting Bears at Arundel Festival of the Arts
An amazing £4,711 was raised for Home-Start Arun Worthing and Adur and Angerming's school Lavina Norfolk Centre.
Martin Leekblake, event organiser for the Sporting Bears explained: "It's a wonderful way to share the pleasure of driving our cars with passengers who wouldn't normally have the opportunity to do so, whilst raising money for these incredible charities who do amazing work in our community, supporting vulnerable children.
"It's a fabulous day out and a win win for all concerned.
Bridget Richardson, CEO of Home-Start Arun, Worthing and Adur said: "Last year the Sporting Bears raised an incredible £8000 for us which supported some of the most vulnerable and struggling families in our area, at a time when the cost of living was pushing so many to the brink.
"Their donations quite literally changed the direction of these families lives. We can't thank both the Sporting Bears and the local community enough for their efforts and support over the weekend.
To find out more about the Sporting Bears and upcoming events go to www.sportingbears.co.uk or to volunteer, donate or find out more about Home-Start, go to www.home-startawa.org.uk.