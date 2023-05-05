Why Fulham, Ipswich Town and Newport County goals caught the eye of Worthing school's staff

Our enthusiastic and energetic PE staff here at Durrington High School work hard to motivate and inspire all students, across their ability range, and continually strive to improve to ensure that every individual is provided with an outstanding learning environment that allows them to achieve their best.

Professional footballers inspire current Durrington High School students

As students progress on to their next level of further education and career path we are proud to see them achieve their potential, so it was a delight to see three former students who have gone on to become professional footballers, all enjoy success for their teams and win their recent matches.

Harrison Reed scored for Fulham in the Premier League against Everton. Conor Chaplin scored a hat-trick for Ipswich in League One beating Charlton, and Mickey Demetriou, who captains his team Newport, scored against Hartlepool in League Two.

Tom Pickford, Director of PE, said: “It has been fantastic to see the three ex-Durrington High students performing so well at the highest levels of sport. All three completed GCSE PE or BTEC Sport courses during their time at the school and also played for local Worthing based grassroots teams in their younger years.

“We are very proud of each of them and follow their individual and club progress and achievements closely.