Why South East England's ‘gamer generation’ still loves castles

Research conducted for People’s Postcode Lottery has revealed that historic castles and fortresses in the South East are a still big draw for the ‘gamer generation’.TV broadcaster and historian Professor Kate Williams backs efforts by The National Trust to encourage children to learn about history through adventurous days out and “a dusting of magic”.

· The findings show that, despite the allure of tech-led attractions such as theme parks and VR headsets, youngsters in the region are still enthralled by gallows, ghosts and dressing up.

Three quarters (75%) said they wanted to visit a castle this summer, which is likely to be welcome news for parents desperate for ideas to entertain their offspring during the school holidays

Youngsters’ favourite thing to do, according to those surveyed in the South East, is to jump around on an adventure playground or get lost in a maze (75%). Also scoring well is watching – or taking part in – jousting matches or battles (63%), followed by listening to ghost stories (48%).

jousting and dressing up is popular with kids

Leading TV historian and broadcaster Professor Kate Williams welcomed the findings, saying: “This research by People’s Postcode Lottery strengthens my belief that history is always exciting for children, and particularly when we focus on bringing it to life with make believe and great stories!

“Across the South of England there are loads of amazing castles to explore such as Bodiam Castle in East Sussex – famous for being Battle of Hastings country - and I know the National Trust has a host of exciting events lined up for families this summer.”

David Miller, head of communications at People’s Postcode Lottery added: “It’s great to see that kids still love pastimes that fire up their imagination, even if technology still gets a look in. The children surveyed said they like interactive audio-visual displays (41%), especially ones that bring the past to vivid life.”

He added, “Players of People’s Postcode Lottery raised £5,481,500 for the National Trust since 2012 so it’s fantastic to see the gamer generation keen to ditch their devices and explore the exciting activities on offer at castles across the South East.”

The Lane family is a perfect example. According to mum Diana, her two daughters, seven-year-old Alexandra and six-year-old Jessica, are full of energy during the holidays.

She said: “We are always looking for different things to do, so an adventure playground is perfect for my girls. They love exploring as well as dressing up and make believe. Watching some jousting with all the noise and excitement is a great way for them to learn a bit of history too.”

The survey also found that well priced family tickets scored highly in the region, with 79% saying that discounts would influence their decision to visit a castle.

Many castles and historic buildings around here offer family tickets which is really welcome as costs can add up.