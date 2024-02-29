Why we're proud to sponsor East Grinstead Rugby Club
Investing in local sports clubs is a strategic move for businesses as it not only enhances community engagement but also builds brand visibility and loyalty by aligning with the shared passion and values of the local population.
Local technology solutions company, IT Document Solutions annually invest in local rugby clubs such as East Grintead. They hope their support will contribute to the club's development, helping to provide resources for coaching, equipment, and facilities.
Since the tragic death of police sergeant Matt Ratana, a leading figure at East Grinstead Rugby Club, they have gone from strength to strength, and his impact on the players and the members is clear to see.
This community rugby club has a thriving girls’ and ladies’ section, alongside the traditional mini’s, juniors, and adult teams. This is directly associated with the hard work of the staff, volunteer’s and families associated with EGRFC.
This partnership also reflects IT Document Solutions core values of teamwork, dedication, and excellence, which resonates with the ethos of the rugby club.
Jermaine Weeden, CEO of IT Document Solutions says: “As a former player for of the club and with my son now enjoying his rugby at East Grinstead, I am very happy with what has been agreed. I have many great memories and have formed lifelong relationships through rugby, which I value to this day.
"Rugby is a great sport where people of all shapes and sizes enjoy team sport which has a positive impact in life. We look forward to working together for the foreseeable future.”
For more information regarding East Grinstead Rugby Club and how you can support this community led club, please visit: https://www.egrfc.com/