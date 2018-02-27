Widespread school closures as The Beast strikes

The ‘Beast From the East’ hit East Sussex with a vengeance overnight and this morning (Tuesday, February 27), with heavy snowfalls particularly in the north of the county.

Schools have been particularly badly hit, with widespread closures due to the severe weather.

Confirmed school closures this morning (in alphabetical order) were: Ashdown Primary School, Crowborough; Barcombe Church of England Primary School; Beacon Academy, Crowborough; Bodiam Church of England Primary School; Bonners Church of England Primary School, Maresfield; Broad Oak Community Primary School; Burwash Church Of England Primary School; Buxted Church of England Primary School.

Chailey School, South Chailey; Cross-in-Hand Church Of England Primary School, Cross In Hand; Dallington Church of England Primary School; Etchingham Church of England Primary School; Framfield Church of England Primary School; Frant Church of England Primary School; Grove Park School, Crowborough; Hamsey Community Primary School, Cooksbridge,

Harlands Primary School, Ridgewood; Heathfield Community College; High Hurstwood Church of England Primary School; Hurst Green Church of England Primary School; Little Horsted Church of England Primary School; Mark Cross Church of England Primary School, Crowborough; Mayfield Church of England Primary School; Maynards Green Community Primary School; Netherfield Church of England Primary School; Northiam Church of England Primary School; Nutley Church of England Primary School; Parkside Community Primary School, Heathfield; Peasmarsh Church of England Primary School; Plumpton Primary School, Plumpton Green; Punnetts Town Community Primary School, Heathfield.

Robertsbridge Community College; Rotherfield Primary School; Sandown Primary School, Hastings; St Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School, St Leonards-on-Sea; St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, Crowborough; St Michael’s Church of England Primary School, Playden; St Michael’s Primary School, Withyham;,St Thomas’ Church of England Primary School, Winchelsea; Stonegate Church of England Primary School; The Hastings Academy, Ticehurst and Flimwell Church of England Primary School; Uckfield Community Technology College; Wadhurst Church of England Primary School; Wallands Community Primary School, Lewes; Wivelsfield Primary School, Wivelsfield Green.