A statement released on the ESFRS website last night said: “At 15:29, we were called to attend woodland on Lewes Road, Uckfield following reports of a fire in the open.

“Crews from Uckfield, Brighton, Lewes, Eastbourne and Pevensey attended.

“As of 20:03, the incident has been scaled down to two appliances as steady progress in extinguishing the fire is being made.

There have been reports of a wild fire in Uckfield this afternoon (Saturday, August 13)

“The cause of the fire is not yet known and a fire investigation will take place in due course.”

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service asked people to avoid the area while crews tackled the fire.

AA Traffic News said there were restrictions in place for drivers on Lewes Road but these have now been lifted.

This story will be updated as more information comes in.