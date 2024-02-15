Wildlife rescue charity encourages people to donate on Random Act of Kindness Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wildlife Rescue organizations nationwide are among the most underfunded and least invested in. Compared to various other types of organisations, they have very limited funding sources and heavily depend on public support.

Similar to other charities, they are facing increasing costs, leading to closures or reduced services, even among some national charities.

To protect our wildlife, we urge people to contribute on Random Acts of Kindness Day this Saturday by donating to their local wildlife rescue. This can be a financial contribution or a gift from their wishlist.

A poorly hedgehog at WRAS

In 2023, East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service handled a record-breaking 5960 casualties, forcing them to dip into reserves to sustain their 24-hour service.

Established in 1995 by founder Trevor Weeks MBE, the charity operates from Whitesmith between Hailsham and Lewes and Uckfield. Trevor, who started rescuing wildlife as a teenager in 1985, has overseen the organization's growth, now running a casualty center capable of hosting over 350 casualties simultaneously.

Support for our charity is highly valued, whether through direct debits, legacies, sponsored events, fundraising, or volunteering, especially as we approach our busiest period.

"We understand times are tough, but we encourage everyone to support their local wildlife rescue by donating as much as they can. A list of organizations is available on the British Wildlife Rehabilitation Council website," emphasized Trevor Weeks MBE, East Sussex WRAS founder.

Poorly Fox at WRAS.