Wilko job losses: affected staff encouraged to apply for roles at Stagecoach

Stagecoach South is offering interviews to staff affected by the news that 52 Wilko stores, including its store in Bognor Regis, are set to close resulting in a significant amount job losses in the area.

For those affected, immediate start bus driver vacancies are available at Stagecoach South’s depot in Chichester.

Roles are on offer for both those looking to train to be a bus driver and existing PCV licence holders.

Bus driver vacancies are available at Stagecoach South’s depot in Chichester.

Applicants looking to gain their license will have all their training paid for (worth up to £4000) and will earn from day one.

PCV licence holders joining the business will be offered a £3000 welcome bonus.

Marc Reddy, Managing Director at Stagecoach South, said “Our hearts at Stagecoach go out to those affected by the job losses at Wilko, particularly given the current economic climate.”

“Our operations teams will process applications from Wilko staff quickly and can offer immediate starts with the aim of helping people get back into work as quickly as possible.”

“As a bus operator transporting millions of passengers every day, we are able to offer staff a secure job, guaranteed hours and good rates of pay.”