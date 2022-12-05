Will Bayley has joined forces with Dunelm to help deliver joy to their local community this Christmas

The UK’s leading homewares retailer, Dunelm, has joined forces with Will Bayley on its third Delivering Joy campaign to help spread festive cheer to local communities this Christmas.

Will Bayley, British Paralympian table tennis player, visited his local Dunelm Eastbourne store to show just how easy it is for customers to donate a gift to a local resident who would otherwise go without at Christmas.

Will, fulfilled a gift request from a pre-written tag from the store’s Delivering Joy Christmas tree, which will now benefit a local person in need this Christmas.

Customers wishing to take part in the heart-warming initiative can follow in Will’s footsteps at their local Dunelm store on or before the 11th December.

Speaking about the campaign, Will Bayley said: “I’ve really enjoyed working with Dunelm on their brilliant Delivering Joy campaign. It’s so important to give back to your local community, and support those who might otherwise go without this Christmas, and so it’s great to see just how generous people have already been for some truly amazing causes.”

The Delivering Joy initiative first started in 2020 to help support individuals and local organisations who were struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic and has since helped deliver over 40,000 gifts to people in need across the nation.

Dunelm Eastbourne, where Will Bayley visited, is also appealing for donations of any pre-loved Christmas decorations. Customers can handover their unwanted donations in store before the 11th December which will see them go on to be donated to a local cause in need of some festive cheer.

Janice Dunn, Dunelm’s Head of Community said: "A huge thank you to Will for helping us spread awareness of our Delivering Joy campaign this year.

“Delivering Joy is taking place nationally, but it is a campaign that truly has local community at its heart. Each store identifies causes close to home that will most benefit from the generosity of our customers and colleagues and does everything needed to ensure that all the gifts donated and are safely received by the intended recipient. I know the team at Eastbourne are working really hard to make sure that this year we are able to deliver more joy than ever before.”

All 177 Dunelm stores across the country are taking part in the Delivering Joy campaign.