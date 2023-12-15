BREAKING

Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council Christmas carol evening

On Thursday 14th December 2023, Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council held its annual Christmas Carol Evening in Willingdon Library.
By Mary HammillContributor
Published 15th Dec 2023, 12:23 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 12:26 GMT
The event was well attended, and the crowd enjoyed browsing a variety of stalls selling gifts.

The Christmas Carols were accompanied by Wealden Brass Band, which truly enhanced the evening, and provided a warm Christmas atmosphere.

Mince pies and mulled wine helped keep the crowd warm during the evening.

As always Father Christmas proved very popular and was very busy giving out presents!

Many thanks to everyone that helped in making the evening a resounding success.

