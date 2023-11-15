BREAKING

Willingdon councillors tour new recreation grounds at Meadowburne Place

On Friday 10th November, Barratt David Wilson Homes welcomed Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council’s Chairman Cllr John Pritchett and his wife, Cllr Frances Pritchett, and Cllr Ian Nisbet along with their Parish Clerk Nicola Williamson, to its Meadowburne Place development, to provide an update on the new onsite recreation grounds which are currently under construction.
By Paris HowellsContributor
Published 15th Nov 2023, 15:18 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 15:19 GMT
During the visit, the councillors met with Development Director James Pugh and Land Manager Jamie Low to explore the new recreation grounds which will include football pitches, walking trails, and a pavilion by 2024.

The site team have also recently completed the new access bridge which connects the residential development with the sports fields.

Cllr John Pritchett, Chairman of Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council, comments:

Willingdon Parish Councillors with Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties representatives Willingdon Parish Councillors with Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties representatives
Willingdon Parish Councillors with Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties representatives

"“It was great to meet the team once again at Meadowburne Place and learn more about site timelines and the green spaces our residents will have access to. The areas under development are set to be fantastic additions for all age groups, whether that be the football pitches or walking trails that all encourage a healthy and active lifestyle that is so important to maintain.

"There is also potential for a possible tennis court, or another sport, depending on the layout of the pitches. The magnificent views of the South Downs from the recreation ground will be an added bonus.”

James Pugh, Development Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, comments: "Recreational spaces play a pivotal role in promoting community engagement and well-being.

"We are pleased to have had the opportunity to show Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council around the spaces that we will be delivering over the coming year.

"Our team is dedicated to ensuring that the green spaces here at Meadowburne Place are vibrant and welcoming for all residents, and look forward to being able to open these spaces officially next year."

