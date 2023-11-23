Willingdon parish councillors tour new recreation grounds at Meadowburne Place
and live on Freeview channel 276
During the visit, the councillors met with Development Director James Pugh and Land Manager Jamie Low to explore the new recreation grounds which will include football pitches, walking trails, and a pavilion by 2024.
The site team have also recently completed the new access bridge which connects the residential development with the sports fields.
Cllr John Pritchett, Chairman of Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council, comments: “It was great to meet the team once again at Meadowburne Place and learn more about site timelines and the green spaces our residents will have access to.
"The areas under development are set to be fantastic additions for all age groups, whether that be the football pitches or walking trails that all encourage a healthy and active lifestyle that is so important to maintain. There is also potential for a possible tennis court, or another sport, depending on the layout of the pitches.
"The magnificent views of the South Downs from the recreation ground will be an added bonus.”
James Pugh, Development Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, comments: "Recreational spaces play a pivotal role in promoting community engagement and well-being.
"We are pleased to have had the opportunity to show Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council around the spaces that we will be delivering over the coming year.
"Our team is dedicated to ensuring that the green spaces here at Meadowburne Place are vibrant and welcoming for all residents, and look forward to being able to open these spaces officially next year."