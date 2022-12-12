Willingdon Primary School gets in character this Christmas with help from local housebuilder

Local housebuilder David Wilson Homes is helping children at Willingdon Primary School get into the Christmas spirit this year, thanks to a donation towards the KS1 nativity plays on 6 December 6 and 8.

Pupils at Willingdon Primary School

The school, which is located nearby to the housebuilder’s Meadowburne Place development on St Martins Road, put on several shows for families in the run up to the end of term.

With school budgets feeling the pinch during the cost of living crisis, the housebuilder’s £200 donation covered the costs of purchasing a range of props and costumes for its annual Christmas play, including the nativity back drop, props and programmes for parents/carers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Gemma Roxburgh, Headteacher at Willingdon Primary School, said: “We would like to thank Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties for helping to cover our costs this Christmas by investing in our budding actors and actresses! Our nativity plays are integral parts of the festive celebrations, and going on stage in front of friends and family is such an important opportunity to develop our children’s confidence and creativity, and is something we look forward to every year.”

Kimberley Benson, Sales and Marketing Director for Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, adds: “This winter we wanted to help spread a little bit of Christmas cheer, and this contribution will ensure no one has missed out on a costume or prop for their own special moment. These end of year celebrations are key memories for children as they grow up, and we look forward to seeing everyone in action over the next couple of weeks!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Christmas, Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties is expanding its selection of homes available at its local Meadowburne Place with a range of three, four and five-bedroom properties now available. Prices start at £349,995 for a three-bedroom home, ready to move in this year.