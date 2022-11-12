Willingdon remembers the fallen in Remembrance service
Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council held its Remembrance Service at 11am yesterday (Friday, November 11).
The annual event was held in Jubilee Gardens outside the parish office at The Triangle, Willingdon.
Chairman Councillor John Pritchett BEM introduced Father Adam Ransom of St Mary the Virgin Parish Church, who led the service supported by members of the Willingdon branch of the Royal British Legion, Ian White Piper and Derry Green for the Last Post and Reveille.
Gilly Keef, Willingdon British Legion branch president, read the Exaltation.
Many residents turned out to support this poignant service and a wreath was placed by the chairman beside the memorial plaque on the front of the parish council office.