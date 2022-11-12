Willingdon remembers the fallen in Remembrance service

Father Adam Ransom and Willingdon & Jevington Parish Council chairman John Pritchett BEM leading Friday's Remembrance Service. Picture from John and Frances Pritchett

The annual event was held in Jubilee Gardens outside the parish office at The Triangle, Willingdon.

Chairman Councillor John Pritchett BEM introduced Father Adam Ransom of St Mary the Virgin Parish Church, who led the service supported by members of the Willingdon branch of the Royal British Legion, Ian White Piper and Derry Green for the Last Post and Reveille.

Gilly Keef, Willingdon British Legion branch president, read the Exaltation.