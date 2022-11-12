Edit Account-Sign Out
Willingdon remembers the fallen in Remembrance service

Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council held its Remembrance Service at 11am yesterday (Friday, November 11).

By John and Frances PritchettContributor
9 minutes ago
Updated 12th Nov 2022, 6:07pm
Father Adam Ransom and Willingdon & Jevington Parish Council chairman John Pritchett BEM leading Friday's Remembrance Service. Picture from John and Frances Pritchett
The annual event was held in Jubilee Gardens outside the parish office at The Triangle, Willingdon.

Chairman Councillor John Pritchett BEM introduced Father Adam Ransom of St Mary the Virgin Parish Church, who led the service supported by members of the Willingdon branch of the Royal British Legion, Ian White Piper and Derry Green for the Last Post and Reveille.

Gilly Keef, Willingdon British Legion branch president, read the Exaltation.

Many residents turned out to support this poignant service and a wreath was placed by the chairman beside the memorial plaque on the front of the parish council office.

