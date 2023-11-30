Win prizes by supporting Eastbourne’s independent traders in run-up to Christmas

Shoppers can enjoy a warm festive glow by supporting Eastbourne’s independent shops in the countdown to Christmas – and be in with a chance of winning prizes.

An independent Christmas shopping campaign is being run by VisitEastbourne and Your Eastbourne BID with a host of independents shops, cafes and retailers taking part between now and Friday 22 December.

Shoppers can collect a stamp card from participating local independent businesses or the Welcome Building, available now, and then make five separate purchases from the shops and retailers listed on the card, receiving a stamp with each purchase.

Shop Independent Prizes

Completed cards should be returned to the Welcome Building or Maybugs by midday on Friday 22 December to be in with a chance of winning some fabulous gifts donated by the retailers, some of which are currently on display in The Beacon.

Shops taking part in the initiative include Taboo, Brufords, Cove, Crystals for Life, The Lighthouse Gallery, Flowers of Eastbourne, Eastbourne Framing Centre, Students of the Game, 7Ply Skate Store, Barley Sugar, La Boutique, My CandyLand, All Things Analogue, The Incredible Cake Company, Victoria Butchers, Grove Road Cards, Tall Guy Coffee Co, Gianni’s, Downtown Deli, Bourne Barbers, Sourced Retro, Aurelie & Rose, Maybugs, Wards Clothing, Beach Hut Gifts, Semantics Glass Engraving and Studio.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety, said, “The countdown to Christmas is well and truly underway and what better way for shoppers in Eastbourne to support their local High Street, than by making sure they stock up on Christmas gifts at our independent retailers.

“The beauty of buying something from those independent shops and cafes is that you are likely to pick up something that isn’t available elsewhere and you are also supporting the local economy as well as somebody’s livelihood.

“Eastbourne has so many wonderful independent shops and I hope people will support them not just at Christmas but throughout the year.”