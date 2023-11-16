Win your Council Tax free for one year!

One lucky resident will win their Council Tax* paid for a year, thanks to Crawley Borough Council’s amazing prize draw.Anyone who signs up for electronic billing – including residents who have already signed up – will be entered into a prize draw to win their 2024/25 Council Tax.

By going paperless, you’ll be able to manage your accounts and receive bills online, saving you time.

Sending out bills electronically instead of by post saves on paper, printing and mailing costs for the council, as well as supporting its green agenda.

The council has pledged to reduce emissions by at least 50 per cent, and as close to net zero as possible by 2030, and to reach net zero by 2040 at the very latest.

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “Receiving bills via email is faster and more convenient for residents while saving the council time, money and CO2. And by signing up now it could also be worth about £2,000 to one lucky winner!”

Residents can register for electronic billing for several council services, including Council Tax, Business Rates, allotments, GREENbin, Leasehold Services, Premises Licences, Taxi Licences and Lifeline. More services will be added in the future.

To enter the draw and be in with a chance of winning, residents must visit my.crawley.gov.uk and sign up for electronic billing.

For more information about Council Tax and for full terms and conditions of the prize draw visit crawley.gov.uk/counciltax