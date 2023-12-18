In a commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, Q Hair and Beauty Group, West Sussex, has taken proactive steps toward a greener future.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Known for its award-winning hair, beauty and practices, Q has embarked on a transformative journey by gradually transitioning its operations to harness solar power. Challenged with quadrupled energy costs but also recognising the importance of reducing its carbon footprint, Q has invested in solar panel installations at its Midhurst location. This strategic move aligns with the salon's ethos of integrating eco-friendly practices into its business model while providing top-notch services to its clientele.

However, the move was not straightforward and required some blue sky thinking on the part of Q as it was not possible to install traditional solar panels. Roof-mounted panels would have been ideal, taking the salon completely off-grid in Midhurst but would not have been permitted in the ancient market town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Instead Q took an innovative approach to finding a solution. They have utilised some window space to hang solar panels, which even in the autumn and winter with shorter days is taking one stylist off the grid totally one day per week.

Managing Director, Kain Lawrence at Midhurst.

“That initiative had another bonus recently,” said group managing director Kain Lawrence.

“We had a power cut last week in Midhurst, but we were able to run off battery power, for two stylists for four clients, enough to wait for the return of power, so we didn’t lose money turning people away until another day.

“Utilisation of window space is a really important development as a vast majority of salons aren’t able to install traditional roof panels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We aren’t able to do so at any of our three locations, even though we own the Chichester building. We are however able to utilise the free glazing space at the front of the Midhurst salon, which is actually creating a conversation in the salon and we are being applauded for what we are trying to do to generate power.”

The transition to solar power marks a significant move for the ‘GREEN SALON’ award-winner, reflecting its dedication to sustainability. By leveraging renewable energy, the salon aims to significantly decrease its dependence on traditional power sources, contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable community.

"Our commitment to sustainability goes hand in hand with our passion for providing exceptional services,” said Kain Lawrence.

“Embracing solar power is not only about reducing our environmental impact but also about setting an example within our industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the installation of solar panels in our Midhurst salon, we are not only reducing carbon emissions but also actively contributing to the local community's transition toward renewable energy sources.

“As the salon continues to evolve its eco-friendly practices, it remains dedicated to delivering the highest quality of services to its valued clients.”