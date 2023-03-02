Winner of West Sussex schools picture books award announced

To celebrate World Book Day the West Sussex Schools Library Service has announced the winner of their West Sussex Picture Books to Shout About! Award 2022/23.

The cover of How To Count To One by Caspar Salmon and Matt Hunt.

The overwhelming winner, voted for by 40 primary schools across West Sussex, is ‘How to Count to One’ by Caspar Salmon and Matt Hunt.

This tongue in cheek look at counting has appealed to mathematics fans and those who struggle with maths from four and five year olds in early years Reception classes to 10 and 11 year olds of upper key stage 2. The author and illustrator have made mathematics fun for everyone, by introducing a little bit of humour and lots of interaction.

Winning author, Caspar Salmon, said: “I am so touched and delighted to have won the West Sussex Picture Books to Shout About! Award, particularly since this is an award voted for by children. Thank you so much to everybody who voted for ‘How To Count To One’, I really appreciate it. Thank you also to the West Sussex Schools Library Service for organising this prize and for nominating me. Publishing this book and seeing readers enjoy it has been a delight for me from the start.”

Ashurst Primary School was one of the schools who took part in the voting.

Headteacher Sarah Smith said: “We read each book across each key stage and the children enjoyed discussing it with their friends and siblings. Our children really enjoyed seeing the authors and listening to them. The children reported that question and answer virtual events with the shortlisted authors made them feel their comments were valued.”

Duncan Crow, Cabinet Member for Community Support, Fire and Rescue, said: “It’s always wonderful to see children of all ages enjoying reading, particularly when it supports learning in other subjects. Congratulations to Caspar Salmon and Matt Hunt for winning the award and for producing a fantastic, engaging book which is obviously appreciated by children right through Primary education.”

The other books shortlisted were:

• I Want the Moon by Frann Preston-Gannon• Adoette by Lydia Monks• I Remember by Jeanne Willis and Raquel Catalina

