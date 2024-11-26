Winter Artists Open Houses returns across Brighton & Hove

Winter Artists Open Houses returns for 2024 with more than 50 houses to explore across Brighton & Hove this festive season.

With listings of participating open houses now online, you can visit the event website to explore and plan your route through this popular festive offering.

Spokeswoman Siobhan Scott said: “From Hove and Portslade to Fiveways, Seven Dials to Kemptown, stunning seaside neighbourhoods will come alive with arts and crafts displayed in the homes of a vast range of artists and makers. This year's festival takes place weekends November 30-December 15.

“Artists Open Houses have now revealed this winter’s brochure cover image, featuring an illustration by Brighton-based artist and festival director Judy Stevens. The image takes inspiration from Orkney writer George Mackay Brown’s poem titled Maeshowe: Midwinter.

“Celebrating over 40 years, the focus of the winter festival is Christmas, with venues selling a range of artworks and handmade crafts as unique gifts. Many houses also offer a glass of something mulled, and a chance to meet the maker – perfect for a winter weekend. Houses are also listed online, so you can choose an area of town to explore, or simply look for your favourites on https://aoh.org.uk/ Neighbourhoods will come alive with festive colour and craft from Seven Dials to Kemptown to Hove and Hurstpierpoint. The 2024 festival will feature artists' homes and studios across Brighton & Hove that audiences can explore to discover art and unique gift buying opportunities.

“Popular returning open house 11 Wellbeck features an array of local artists and makers including Matt Hall’s turned wooden bowls, James Price’s forged metalwork, carved wooden spoons from Annie Slack and much more.

“Colourful creations in paint and print can be found at Amber Elise Studio, featuring works by Amber Elise and Amy Isles Freeman.

“Unique gifts can be found everywhere at Winter Artists Open Houses, but why not try the wonderful Milton House or Starling Studio for an array of giftable products from homewares to artists prints.

“Near the South Downs, visit Helen Twigge-Molecey’s glass blowing studio for fungi inspired unique mouth-blown and hand-sculpted objects.

“BELTA Community Hub and Studios will open the doors to their studio for the first time this Winter, housing seven artists studios, artists will present selected personal works alongside resident work produced as part of the new BELTA Creative programme.

“Painters and printmakers across the city will be opening their homes including; Jessica Ford, Dion Salvador Lloyd, Clara Wilkinson and many more.

“When buying from AOH for Christmas you are safe in the knowledge that your money is going straight to the maker, and that you are supporting artists’ careers in the process. There is a fantastic choice of work to buy this Christmas, including ceramics, textiles, paintings, jewellery, original prints and many other artworks by both emerging and established artists.”

Judy Stevens, AOH director, said: “December is a magical time in Brighton & Hove, with houses across the city opening their doors to welcome the public inside. Visiting Open Houses is a great way to discover new arts and crafts from Sussex makers and meet members of the local creative community. Everyone is welcome to visit open houses in their local neighbourhood, as well as those further afield, and to support our fantastic range of artists and makers across the city and beyond.”