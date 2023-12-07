Wobble spaces provide relief for under-pressure social workers

Academics at the University of Chichester have developed virtual ‘wobble spaces’ for social workers, allowing them to take time-out from stressful situations – and have now been commissioned by Surrey County Council to roll out these spaces for staff.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The spaces were developed after the success of wobble rooms, which are available in some hospital and healthcare settings. These allow workers space to take a quiet moment, find support and access help when they are experiencing difficult situations.

The virtual spaces aim to replicate the success of these rooms for social workers who may be finding it difficult to switch off. Fortnightly Teams sessions give social workers time to check in with colleagues and take part in positive group activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Denise Turner, Operational Head of Social Work at the university, said: “In response to the stress and burnout in the social work profession, we ran a series of virtual wobble spaces for practising social workers. The project was based on wobble spaces which were set up in healthcare settings during the Covid-19 pandemic and provided a place for staff to 'have a wobble.'”

Dr Denise Turner, Operational Head of Social Work

“We have now been commissioned by Surrey County Council to roll out a series of Wobble Spaces for their Senior Social Workers - a huge achievement.”

The Virtual Wobble Spaces project was funded by the RFF and developed as part of the university’s Teaching Partnership with West Sussex County Council.