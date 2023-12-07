Wobble spaces provide relief for under-pressure social workers
The spaces were developed after the success of wobble rooms, which are available in some hospital and healthcare settings. These allow workers space to take a quiet moment, find support and access help when they are experiencing difficult situations.
The virtual spaces aim to replicate the success of these rooms for social workers who may be finding it difficult to switch off. Fortnightly Teams sessions give social workers time to check in with colleagues and take part in positive group activities.
Dr Denise Turner, Operational Head of Social Work at the university, said: “In response to the stress and burnout in the social work profession, we ran a series of virtual wobble spaces for practising social workers. The project was based on wobble spaces which were set up in healthcare settings during the Covid-19 pandemic and provided a place for staff to 'have a wobble.'”
“We have now been commissioned by Surrey County Council to roll out a series of Wobble Spaces for their Senior Social Workers - a huge achievement.”
The Virtual Wobble Spaces project was funded by the RFF and developed as part of the university’s Teaching Partnership with West Sussex County Council.
An article on the project was also published in Professional Social Work magazine and a peer reviewed article in the British Journal of Social Work.