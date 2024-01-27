BREAKING

Woman, 23, in hospital with 'life-changing injuries' following serious Eastbourne collision

A 23-year-old woman is in hospital with ‘life-changing injuries’ after a serious collision in Eastbourne yesterday (Friday, January 26).
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 27th Jan 2024, 11:24 GMT
Emergency services responded to a collision involving a car and a van in Friday Street at about 9.30am.

The road was closed for most of the day as police carried out investigation work.

Police have now confirmed a woman aged 23 was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries following the incident.

The road was closed for most of the day as police carried out investigation work. Photo: Sussex News and PicturesThe road was closed for most of the day as police carried out investigation work. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
The road was closed for most of the day as police carried out investigation work. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

“An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of the situation,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

“Witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as CCTV or dashcam footage should report to Sussex Police online or on 101, or email [email protected] and quote Operation Smithfield.”

