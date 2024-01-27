Woman, 23, in hospital with 'life-changing injuries' following serious Eastbourne collision
Emergency services responded to a collision involving a car and a van in Friday Street at about 9.30am.
The road was closed for most of the day as police carried out investigation work.
Police have now confirmed a woman aged 23 was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries following the incident.
“An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of the situation,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.
“Witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as CCTV or dashcam footage should report to Sussex Police online or on 101, or email [email protected] and quote Operation Smithfield.”