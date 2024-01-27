Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services responded to a collision involving a car and a van in Friday Street at about 9.30am.

The road was closed for most of the day as police carried out investigation work.

Police have now confirmed a woman aged 23 was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries following the incident.

“An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of the situation,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.