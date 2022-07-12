Sussex Police received a report of man having been stabbed at an address in Ferring, just after 8pm on Monday (July 11).Upon arrival at the property in St Andrews Close, officers found that the victim had sustained a stab wound to the chest.

He was taken to hospital via air ambulance for treatment and later discharged, police said.

In a statement, Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex said: “A helicopter from Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) attended a male patient in Worthing on July 11.

"Our crew arrived on scene at 8:28pm where they helped treat the patient who was taken to hospital.”

Police said A 36-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remains in custody.Anyone who has any information about the incident is urged by police to report online, or call 101, quoting serial 1313 of 11/07.

