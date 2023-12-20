BREAKING

Woman dies after collision in Crawley; police appeal for witnesses

A 38-year-old woman died at the scene of a collision in Crawley on Tuesday (December 19), police have confirmed.
By Sam Morton
Published 20th Dec 2023, 09:31 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 09:47 GMT
Sussex Police said emergency services responded to a ‘report of a single-vehicle collision’ on the slip road between Crawley Avenue and Balcombe Road, at about 11.50am.

"Sadly, a 38-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene,” a police spokesperson said. “Her next-of-kin have been informed.”

According to AA Traffic News, the vehicle had been involved in a collision with a tree.

Crawley Avenue was closed for hours after a fatal collision on Tuesday, December 19. Photo: Sussex News and PicturesCrawley Avenue was closed for hours after a fatal collision on Tuesday, December 19. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
Crawley Avenue was closed for hours after a fatal collision on Tuesday, December 19. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

The road was closed until after 5pm as emergency services worked at the scene and completed initial investigations.

Whilst the incident was ongoing, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 11.52am to reports of a road traffic collision on Crawley Avenue in Pound Hill, Crawley.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Crawley, East Grinstead and Horsham to the scene.

“Crawley Avenue is anticipated to remain closed for some time, and drivers are urged to avoid the area.”

Investigating officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured any dashcam footage of the incident.

Contact police by emailing [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting Operation Lamport.

