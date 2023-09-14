Tributes have been paid to an ‘always kind, smiling’ grandmother who died in hospital after a collision in East Sussex.

Sussex Police said 82-year-old Patricia Cantrell, from Brighton, was involved in a collision with a black BMW in The Drive, Hove, at about 11.10am last Friday (August 8).

"She was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, but tragically later died from her injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

"Police launched an investigation, and a 29-year-old man from Portslade, was initially arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and driving without valid insurance. He has been bailed, pending further enquiries.”

The victim’s family have now paid a heartfelt tribute to a ‘much-loved mother and grandmother’.

They said: "We are truly devastated by Patricia’s sudden death in such terrible and dramatic circumstances.

“She was a loving mother and grandmother with a wide circle of friends in the community.

“She was much loved by all her family and friends. Always kind, smiling and always had time for a chat, she will be greatly missed by us all.”

Police said the family have asked for their privacy to be respected and not to be contacted at this time.

A spokesperson added: “Police investigating have continued to appeal for witnesses, including nearby residents or other road users in the area at the time, to come forward.

“The incident happened near the junction with The Upper Drive, and the BMW was travelling northbound at the time.”