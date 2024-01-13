A woman has died after falling from a flat in Bognor Regis.

Sussex Police has confirmed the news after reports of a huge police presence in the town this morning (Saturday, January 13).

A spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to reports of a woman who has fallen from a flat in Queensway, Bognor at around 10.30am.

"Sadly, a 35-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the best efforts of paramedics. Her next of kin has been informed.”