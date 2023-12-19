Woman dies after major collision closed road in Crawley: Everything we know so far
Sussex Police said emergency services responded to a ‘report of a single-vehicle collision’ on the slip road between Crawley Avenue and Balcombe Road, at about 11.50am.
"Sadly, a 38-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene,” a police spokesperson said. “Her next-of-kin have been informed.”
According to AA Traffic News, the vehicle had been involved in a collision with a tree.
The road was closed until after 5pm as emergency services worked at the scene and completed initial investigations.
According to reports on social media, there had been a huge emergency response to the incident. Police officers, fire crews and paramedics were called to the scene.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 11.52am to reports of a road traffic collision on Crawley Avenue in Pound Hill, Crawley.
“Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Crawley, East Grinstead and Horsham to the scene.
“Crawley Avenue is anticipated to remain closed for some time, and drivers are urged to avoid the area.”
Investigating officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured any dashcam footage of the incident.
Contact police by emailing [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting Operation Lamport.