Woman dies in M23 crash near Gatwick

Police say they were called to the scene between junctions 8 and 9 shortly after 1am following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car.

A police spokesperson said: “The pedestrian, a woman, sadly died at the scene.

“Her family have been informed and are receiving support.”

The motorway remained temporarily closed but was reopened at around 6am this morning.

The spokesperson said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have any further information or dashcam footage to contact us.

“If you have any information, please contact us quoting PR/ 45220027562 via Webchat using the chat button on the right hand side of the page or our online reporting tool https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or by calling us on 101.