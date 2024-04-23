Woman found dead in West Sussex village

A woman was found dead at a property in a West Sussex village, police have confirmed.
Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 13:05 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2024, 13:22 BST

Sussex Police said officers were called to a property in Chestnut Walk, Tangmere at around 10am on Monday (April 22).

A call to the police had raised concern for a woman’s welfare, police said.

A spokesperson added: “Sadly, an 83-year-old woman was found dead at the scene. Her next of kin has been informed.

"An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of the death.”

Police officers have found the body of a woman at a property in Chestnut Walk, Tangmere

Police officers have found the body of a woman at a property in Chestnut Walk, Tangmere

Police officers have found the body of a woman at a property in Chestnut Walk, Tangmere

