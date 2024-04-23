Woman found dead in West Sussex village

Sussex Police said officers were called to a property in Chestnut Walk, Tangmere at around 10am on Monday (April 22).
A call to the police had raised concern for a woman’s welfare, police said.
A spokesperson added: “Sadly, an 83-year-old woman was found dead at the scene. Her next of kin has been informed.
"An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of the death.”
1. Police incident in Tangmere
Police officers have found the body of a woman at a property in Chestnut Walk, Tangmere Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
2. Police incident in Tangmere
Police officers have found the body of a woman at a property in Chestnut Walk, Tangmere Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
3. Police incident in Tangmere
Police officers have found the body of a woman at a property in Chestnut Walk, Tangmere Photo: Sussex News and Pictures