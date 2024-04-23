Woman found dead in West Sussex village

Sussex Police said officers were called to a property in Chestnut Walk, Tangmere at around 10am on Monday (April 22).

A call to the police had raised concern for a woman’s welfare, police said.

A spokesperson added: “Sadly, an 83-year-old woman was found dead at the scene. Her next of kin has been informed.

"An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of the death.”

