Sussex Police said on Tuesday (April 23) that officers were called to a property in Chestnut Walk, Tangmere at around 10am on Monday (April 22).

A call to the police had raised concern for a woman’s welfare, police said.

A spokesperson added: “Sadly, an 83-year-old woman was found dead at the scene. Her next of kin has been informed.

Police officers found the body of a woman at a property in Chestnut Walk, Tangmere. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

"An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of the death.”