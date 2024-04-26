Woman found dead in West Sussex village: Police issue key update
The police have issued a key update after a woman was found dead at a property in a West Sussex village.
Sussex Police said on Tuesday (April 23) that officers were called to a property in Chestnut Walk, Tangmere at around 10am on Monday (April 22).
A call to the police had raised concern for a woman’s welfare, police said.
A spokesperson added: “Sadly, an 83-year-old woman was found dead at the scene. Her next of kin has been informed.
"An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of the death.”
In an update on Friday, Sussex Police confirmed that it has ‘since been established’ there are ‘no suspicious circumstances’ and the coroner’s office has been informed.
