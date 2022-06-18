Woman left with head injury due to Eastbourne pub fight

A police spokesperson said officers attended reports of a fight at a pub in Seaside Road at 11.55pm last night (Friday, June 17).

They said, “Once the parties involved had been ejected from the pub by staff, a woman has been assaulted by another woman, causing a head injury which required medical attention from paramedics.

"Her injuries are not life-changing or life-threatening.”

According to police, officers arrested a woman on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and has subsequently been released on conditional bail whilst enquiries continue.

Anyone with information or footage of the incident can contact police online, or by calling 101, quoting serial 1719 of 17/06.

1. Eastbourne incident 18-6-22 (photo from Dan Jessup) Eastbourne incident 18-6-22 (photo from Dan Jessup) Photo: Eastbourne incident 18-6-22 (photo from Dan Jessup) Photo Sales

2. Eastbourne incident 18-6-22 (photo from Dan Jessup) Eastbourne incident 18-6-22 (photo from Dan Jessup) Photo: Eastbourne incident 18-6-22 (photo from Dan Jessup) Photo Sales

3. Eastbourne incident 18-6-22 (photo from Dan Jessup) Eastbourne incident 18-6-22 (photo from Dan Jessup) Photo: Eastbourne incident 18-6-22 (photo from Dan Jessup) Photo Sales

4. Eastbourne incident 18-6-22 (photo from Dan Jessup) Eastbourne incident 18-6-22 (photo from Dan Jessup) Photo: Eastbourne incident 18-6-22 (photo from Dan Jessup) Photo Sales