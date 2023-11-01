BREAKING
Woman rescued from West Sussex seaside toilet block after being stuck for hours

Fire crews came to the rescue after a woman found herself stuck in a seaside toilet block in West Sussex for hours.
By Sam Morton
Published 1st Nov 2023, 11:42 GMT

It has been reported that a woman was stuck in a public toilet cubicle in Goring-by-Sea between 1.30pm until 5.40pm on Tuesday (October 31).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews responded to the incident shortly after 4.30pm.

"We responded to reports of person locked inside a public toilet cubicle at Sea Place,” a spokesperson said.

"Joint Fire Control sent one fire engine from East Preston and a heavy rescue tender from Worthing to the scene.

"Upon arrival crews used small gear to release one person from the cubicle.”

Crews booked away from the scene at around 5.40pm.

Worthing Borough Council has been approached for comment.

