Work begins to provide additional burial space in Hailsham

Work is under way this week on further improvements to Hailsham Cemetery with the refurbishment of the Old Garden of Remembrance at the grounds in Ersham Road.

Following recent discussions by the Town Council's Assets Management Committee, councillors agreed to refurbish the Old Garden of Remembrance area of the cemetery, work which includes the removal of the existing beech perimeter hedge which has caused problems in the past due to heavy leaf drop.

All existing paths in the area will be re-laid using existing materials and the area of grass in the middle of the garden will be removed and offered to the community as new ashes interment plots. The burial area gained will release up to 100 ashes plots.

The decision to carry out refurbishment work at the Old Garden of Remembrance follows a myriad of other improvements carried out over the past couple of years at the cemetery, including the refurbishment of the New Garden of Remembrance with the re-laying of paving slabs, installation of a new weed membrane and new gravel, and improvements to some of the cemetery's footpaths, part of a 3-4 year project to overlay all the paths with tarmac.

Hailsham Cemetery (photo from Hailsham TC)

Work was also carried out on the old chapel, with a full re-roof incorporating new slate tiles, guttering and leadwork. The chapel doors were subsequently replaced with new ones, hand-made from oak by a local craftsman and with the original door hinges and handles restored.

Furthermore, some ground has been cleared and reclaimed at the south end of the cemetery.

"Hailsham Cemetery is a quiet, secluded burial ground run by the Town Council and maintained for maximum peace for those visiting loved ones," said Cllr Mary Laxton, Chairman of the Assets Management Committee. "We want to ensure that our cemetery provides a fitting and appropriate place for people to visit their loved ones which is why we continue make improvements by carrying out any upgrades and repair work necessary on site. By doing this, we can ensure that the cemetery remains a place the community can be truly proud of."

"The refurbishment of the Old Garden of Remembrance will go a considerable way in terms of providing additional interment space for the local community."

"While we carry out the essential refurbishment work, we will do our best to minimise disruption for cemetery visitors - and people will still be able to visit their loved ones' ashes plots as normal at the Old Garden of Remembrance."

Hailsham Cemetery offers spaces for the burial of coffins, as well as two Gardens of Remembrance and a separate space available for the interment of cremated remains. The cemetery also includes an area for 'meadowland burials' – for unmarked 'green' burials in bio-degradable coffins with no monuments or headstones.

The cemetery grass is cut around the graves on a regular basis and to a generally high standard. The rest of the cemetery is maintained and repaired regularly by the Town Council’s Cemetery Manager, and the Council endeavours to inspect and assess the condition of the cemetery as often as possible.

