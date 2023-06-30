Work experience week hailed a success for Collyer's students

Collyer’s students raised the bar for work experience earlier this month, with over a thousand students taking part in Collyer’s ‘WEX Week 2023’.

During the week, around 600 students immersed themselves in a workplace, enabling them to further their employability skills and make decisions about their future career.

A total of 275 became interns in The Collyer's Internship with @8billionideas, an experience designed to help the students to tap into creativity, learn valuable skills and gain exposure to the working world. A further 165 completed virtual work experience programmes across a wide range of industries.

Collyer’s Work Experience Co-ordinator, Sarah Tillier was delighted: “The feedback received from students and work experience providers has been overwhelmingly positive. WEX Week would not be possible without the incredible support of businesses and organisations who have supported Collyer's students with work experience and becoming a massive part of their learning journey.

Organisations, including Elekta, supporting WEX Week 2023

“If any business out there would like to connect with the workforce of the future and join Collyer’s work experience community, please contact our Careers Team by emailing [email protected]”