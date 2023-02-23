Work inspired by Beachy Head at new Eastbourne exhibition

A new exhibition featuring works of art inspired by the coastline around Beachy Head and created by artists-in-residence, begins this weekend.

The Beachy Head Story is hosting the exhibition entitled Tidelines…Rock Pools…Anamnesis, which sees two renowned artists take up residence at the venue, along with Meet the Artist days each Saturday.

The exhibition is on from February 25 February until March 26 and the resulting work will be on display and for sale in The Beachy Head Story gift shop.

Using a range of media, the ceramicist Julie Snowball and ceramicist and glass artist Dr Anthony McIntosh aim to explore and interpret the monumental landscape of around Beachy Head, the coastline, and neighbouring landmarks in response to the physicality, temporality, archaeology, and social history of the site.

Julie Snowball, who has been working with clay for more than 30 years, is a celebrated ceramicist who lives locally and exhibits and sells her work.

Dr Anthony McIntosh is an eclectic artist who has worked in a diverse range of media but is currently working in fused glass and ceramics. He lives in Eastbourne and displays and sells his work locally.

There will also be an opportunity to meet the two artists during four sessions – on Saturdays 25th February, 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th March between 11am and 6pm - throughout the exhibition’s run to find out how the landscape has inspired and influenced their work.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism & Culture, Councillor Margaret Bannister said: “The spectacular scenery around Beachy Head has been the inspiration for many artists, photographers and writers over the years.

From creative courses to artists-in-residence, The Beachy Head Story plays an important part in both celebrating this iconic landmark and supporting our creative industries – from immersive exhibitions to showcasing local artisan products in the gift shop.”

The exhibition is open daily from 25 February to 26 March from 10am to 4pm each day.

