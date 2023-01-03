Work starts to build new care home in Lancing

Brighton Road in Lancing will be getting a much-needed care home in early 2024 as construction works for the new high-quality facility off Beach Green are now well underway.

Left to Right-George Morris (Carless & Adams), Jake Riley (Acheson), Liam Aistrop (Liberty Properties), Ed Moore (Anavo), Nick Martin (Aedifice), Iain MacDonald, Shaun Simmonds & Shane Mason (Acheson)

The project is being delivered by Dorset and Hampshire based Building Contractor Acheson Construction on behalf of Healthcare provider Anavo Group. Works involve the demolition of the existing buildings and adjacent properties to make way for the design and construction of the new 66-bed care home.

The home will be constructed over three and four storeys and will provide; comfortable ensuite bedrooms, spacious dining, lounge and communal spaces and beautifully landscaped outdoor areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ed Moore, Director of Anavo Group, leant a hand on the excavator controls as Groundworker Southern Structures prepared to pour the concrete foundations.

He said: ‘’Anavo are delighted to have started construction on this new care home excellently situated in the heart of Lancing with direct sea views. A considerable amount of thought has gone into the home’s design in order to maximise its potential as a community hub delivering industry leading care. Acheson are an ideal partner for this project and their sector experience is proving invaluable.’’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Representatives of Anavo Group, Acheson Construction, Carless Adams Architects, Liberty Properties and Aedifice joined in to celebrate this important milestone in the programme.Shane Mason, Regional Director of the Acheson Construction Regional office in Hampshire said: ‘’We are very pleased to be the chosen Contractor for delivering this important new care facility for Anavo Group and look forward to working collaboratively with the whole team to deliver this high-quality home’’.

Once complete, the Care Home will offer a vital residential care facility giving residents the opportunity to live in a safe, comfortable, and welcoming home just moments from the coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad