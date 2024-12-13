Work to make 16 East Sussex sites safer for motorists begins

Work has begun on measures to reduce driver speeds as part of a programme to make East Sussex roads safer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A detailed assessment was carried out on the county’s A and B roads against factors including the character of the road and the environment, the average speed of vehicles, the level of vulnerable road users, facilities such as schools, shops and hospitals in the area, and the existing crash record.

Through this initial process, 16 roads have been prioritised as sites that could benefit from speed limit reductions or measures to make the existing speed limit more effective. Improvements that will be introduced include extensions or reduction in speed limits, Vehicle Activated Signs, road surface treatments, and new signage and lining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work includes new measures that will be introduced on the B2087 in Flimwell, the A272 in Hadlow Down, and the A275 in Danehill, designed to improve compliance with the existing 30mph speed limits.

A driver gets to grips with a manual motor.

Public consultations on the introduction of lower speed limits at 13 other locations across the county are due to begin in the New Year.

These schemes will be implemented over the first two years of the council’s Speed Management Programme. Further sites will then be assessed, prioritised and changes introduced in future years.

Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment, said: “The council has done a great deal of work in recent years to change driver behaviour and make East Sussex roads safer. An extensive review of our road network has highlighted sites where we can help further by reducing speed limits or introducing measures to make drivers more compliant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have agreed to invest £500,000 in our three-year Speed Management Programme and have carefully assessed all our A and B roads to ensure this funding is focussed where it will have the greatest impact.”

The 13 sections of road due to be consulted on are;

B2169 Bayham Road, Bells Yew GreenA272 Curtains Hill/Main Road, Hadlow DownB2096 Battle Road (Cade Street), HeathfieldA267 Mayfield Road/Wellbrook Hill, Five AshesA267 Mayfield Road/Heathfield Road (Cross in Hand)A259 Pevensey Bay Road/Eastbourne Road, Pevensey BayA21 Sedlescombe Road North (near Harrow Lane), St LeonardsA268 Hawkhurst Road, FlimwellA272 Station Road, ChaileyA267 Horam Road, HoramA22 Horney Common Road, MaresfieldA269 Ninfield Road (Lunsford Cross) BexhillA272 Pound Green, Buxted/The Toll, Hadlow Down

Cllr Dowling added: “We will communicate with residents when the consultations on speed limit reductions launch, and I would encourage people to share their views with us when we do.”

The programme proposes a number of speed limit reductions on A and B class roads, including the introduction of new 30mph, 40mph and 50mph speed limits. There are no 20mph speed limits proposed.